German Bundestag – Possible bias in Dena appointments

Berlin: (hib/EMU) The Federal Minister for Economics and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) has described the possible bias in the process for replacing the chairmanship of the management board of the German Energy Agency (Dena) as a mistake. That goes from an answer (20/6919) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/6696) of the CDU/CSU faction.

In the request, the parliamentary group had inquired about the exact course of the selection process with an extensive catalog of questions. As the federal government writes, State Secretary Patrick Graichen was a member of the selection committee and took part in the selection interviews and consultations. On April 24, 2023, Graichen pointed out to Habeck that the applicant Michael Schäfer, who had been selected to fill the position of CEO, was his best man.

In the response, the Federal Government also provides information in tabular form on which topics or regulatory projects the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection has consulted the Öko-Institut since December 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

