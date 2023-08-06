Home » German Bundestag – postal market efficient and internationally competitive
Berlin: (hib/EMU) According to the Federal Government, the postal market in Germany is still “very efficient and internationally competitive”. This emerges from a statement by the Federal Government in a briefing (20/7893) on the activity report Post 2020/2021 of the Federal Network Agency and the 12th sector report “Post 2021: Competition with new momentum!”

The postal service providers made a significant contribution to Germany overcoming the corona pandemic without supply bottlenecks, the statement said. The federal government points to two developments with a “transformative effect” on the postal market: Digitization is tending to lead to falling letter volumes, but online trade is opening up growth prospects for postal service providers. The federal government sees its task as “designing the transformation process based on digitization and the pursuit of climate neutrality”.

As agreed in the coalition agreement, the postal law is to be amended and further developed according to socio-ecological standards, and fair competition is to be strengthened. According to the answer, a draft law to amend the Postal Act is to be introduced in the Bundestag in the current year.

