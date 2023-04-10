Home Business German Bundestag – Public law partners finance start-up platform
Berlin: (hib/EMU) On a small request (20/5946) of the AfD parliamentary group after the partners of the start-up platform, a digital work environment for founders, the federal government gives in an answer (20/6121) Information: “The partners of the start-up platform are public-law organizations. These include chambers, business development institutions, banks and savings banks.” When asked by the AfD parliamentary group about the financial resources of the individual partner organizations, no information could be given. The Federal Government has no information on this, it says in the answer.

