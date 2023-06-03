German Bundestag – Questions about the compliance procedure in the Ministry of Economic Affairs

Berlin: (hib/EMU) Following the two joint meetings of the Economic Committee and the Committee on Climate Protection and Energy, the CDU/CSU parliamentary group made a small question (20/6999) further questions on the compliance procedure in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK).

The deputies want to know whether the compliance department of the BMWK has dealt with the selection process for the management of the German Energy Agency (Dena). The basis of this question is the selection process, which has come under criticism, in which the best man Michael Schäfer of the State Secretary Patrick Graichen, who was involved in the process, was given the post of managing director. Graichen has meanwhile been placed on temporary retirement and the position of managing director has been re-advertised.

The Union faction is now asking whether Graichen only had contact with Schäfer from the start of the selection process outside of the official selection process or also with other applicants. It is also asked what fees have been agreed and paid for the personnel agency that was supposed to look for applicants for the Dena managing director post.

The deputies also want to know whether Federal Minister Robert Habeck was informed about the course of the selection process or was only informed about the result and ask whether Dena incurred any costs in the context of the appointment and termination of the employment relationship with Schäfer.

The hib message on the first joint committee meeting: https://www.bundestag.de/presse/hib/kurzmeldungen-947620

The hib message on the second joint committee meeting: https://www.bundestag.de/presse/hib/kurzmeldungen-950140