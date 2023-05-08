Home » German Bundestag – The left asks about the advantages of the EU-Mercosur agreement
Business

German Bundestag – The left asks about the advantages of the EU-Mercosur agreement

by admin
German Bundestag – The left asks about the advantages of the EU-Mercosur agreement

Berlin: (hib/EMU) The Die Linke parliamentary group asks about the estimated economic advantages for German companies through the EU-Mercosur agreement in a small question (20/6552). MEPs also want to know how many new jobs are expected to be created in which sectors as a result of the agreement in Germany.

The question is also asked what influence the agreement will have on the import of raw materials that are required for the energy transition and what significance it has for achieving the German climate goals.

See also  Guan Tao: The RMB exchange rate is difficult to see unilateral trends and two-way fluctuations will remain the norm

You may also like

Europe’s plastic waste problem

What does near-perfect design look like in Jony...

US quarterly: earnings down in the first quarter....

Where the ICE of the Deutsche Bahn is...

Pd, Carlo Cottarelli resigns as senator: “I’m uncomfortable...

Four-day week: what does it mean for the...

Pd, Carlo Cottarelli resigns as senator: “I’m uncomfortable...

Europe is in retreat

Puglia, Amati: “Xylella? Millions of olive trees destroyed...

Current Politics Weekly 丨 A Week of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy