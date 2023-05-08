German Bundestag – The left asks about the advantages of the EU-Mercosur agreement

Berlin: (hib/EMU) The Die Linke parliamentary group asks about the estimated economic advantages for German companies through the EU-Mercosur agreement in a small question (20/6552). MEPs also want to know how many new jobs are expected to be created in which sectors as a result of the agreement in Germany.

The question is also asked what influence the agreement will have on the import of raw materials that are required for the energy transition and what significance it has for achieving the German climate goals.