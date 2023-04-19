Home » German Bundestag – Union faction asks about the legacy of the German Federal Post
German Bundestag – Union faction asks about the legacy of the German Federal Post

Berlin: (hib/EMU) Against the background of the key points presented by the federal government for an amendment to the postal law, the CDU/CSU parliamentary group asks in a small question (20/6342) based on the development of letter volumes over the past five years. MEPs want to know whether the number of letters sent will decrease in 2023.

The question is also how high the financial legacy of the Deutsche Bundespost is, which Deutsche Post AG as one of the legal successors has to bear, and by what percentage letter postage would have to increase if letter products alone had to refinance these legacy issues.

