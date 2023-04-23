German Bundestag – Union faction calls for reducing bureaucracy for companies

Berlin: (hib/EMU) The CDU/CSU parliamentary group calls on the federal government in a motion (20/6408) to “reduce superfluous and burdensome bureaucracy quickly and noticeably”. Among other things, the MPs want a so-called bureaucracy brake to be introduced when hiring new employees in the federal administration. This is intended to ensure that for every new employee, an equivalent position elsewhere must be eliminated.

In addition, the Union faction wants the retention periods for documents in the area of ​​tax and commercial law to be significantly reduced in line with timely tax audits. In labor and social law, the mini-job limit is to be raised from 520 to 600 euros and linked to general wage developments. “Superfluous” documentation requirements for mini-jobbers are to be abolished. For general economic policy, the parliamentarians are demanding, among other things, a “founder protection zone” that largely frees young companies from bureaucratic regulations in the first two years after founding them.

The application is to be discussed in the plenum on Friday morning and referred to the responsible committees.