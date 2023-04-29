Home » German Bundestag – Union faction calls for strengthening the German economy
German Bundestag – Union faction calls for strengthening the German economy

Berlin: (hib/EMU) The CDU/CSU parliamentary group wants to submit a motion (20/6542) strengthen sustainable growth in the German economy. In order to achieve this, MEPs call on the federal government to promote full-time employment and to ensure that “employment subject to social security contributions remains more attractive than receiving social benefits”.

Furthermore, there are calls to strengthen Germany’s technological sovereignty in key technologies and to further develop research and innovation funding “technology-open and founder-friendly”. MEPs also want an “emergency brake on bureaucracy” to be pulled in order to reduce the increased bureaucratic compliance costs. Targeted funding is intended to enable start-ups and private business continuation, particularly in rural areas; digital offerings are to be expanded for this purpose.

With the timely conclusion of further trade agreements, Germany’s position in international competition is to be maintained and strengthened, according to the application. There are also calls to strengthen Germany as a financial center by, among other things, not further expanding the regulatory framework.

The application is to be debated for the first time in plenary on Friday afternoon and then referred to the responsible economic committee.

