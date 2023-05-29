Home » German Bundestag – Union parliamentary group’s motion for raw material extraction rejected
Business

by admin
Berlin: (hib/EMU) At its meeting on Wednesday, the Economic Committee submitted a motion (20/4042) to strengthen domestic raw material extraction was rejected by a majority with the AfD parliamentary group abstaining.

In the application, the MPs had called for Germany to be more independent in the procurement and development of raw materials. When it comes to energy resources and metals, the German economy is “largely almost completely dependent on foreign countries,” write the MPs; many companies are confronted with the scarcity of raw materials, supply bottlenecks and significant price increases.

The parliamentary group therefore called for Germany’s commitment to the extraction of raw materials at home and abroad to be expanded in addition to the expansion of the circular economy. According to the application, companies should be “supported more politically and financially from exploration and approval to procurement and processing”; also in order not to be left behind in competition with strong players such as China.

The hib message on the application of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group: https://www.bundestag.de/presse/hib/kurzmeldungen-917006

The hib message on the hearing on the subject: https://www.bundestag.de/presse/hib/kurzmeldungen-924222

