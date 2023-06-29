Home » German Bundestag – Use of funds by the Chambers of Foreign Trade checked
German Bundestag – Use of funds by the Chambers of Foreign Trade checked

Berlin: (hib/EMU) According to an answer (20/7330) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/6656) of the faction Die Linke controlled in several steps.

According to the federal government, the AHK, as recipients of grants, are obliged under Section 10.1 of the Administrative Regulations (VV) to Section 44 of the Federal Budget Code (BHO) to submit annual proof of use. These annual accounts are checked by the competent Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection.

According to the response, the Federal Government also checks during the annual business plan negotiations whether the goals set by the AHKs in the previous year have been achieved and is working towards the most economical use of the grants granted. In addition, in-depth random checks of the AHKs would be carried out on site. The reply states that the period between two in-depth examinations per location should not exceed ten years. Between ten and twelve in-depth on-site inspections take place every year.

