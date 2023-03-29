After all, companies take a big risk with such investments. If there were a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, German companies would probably have to largely write off their China business, explains IW foreign trade expert Jürgen Matthes. This is primarily the risk of private investors, but there is a concern behind it: “Especially in the case of large companies, taxpayers’ money could ultimately be needed to save the companies and endangered jobs in Germany.” of companies larger if they could count on such a bailout. “If war breaks out in the near future, the German economy will face a crisis of enormous proportions,” he comments.