02.04.2023

According to a survey released by the German Institute for Economic Research, German companies invested a record 11.5 billion euros in China last year. Experts pointed out that this trend has hidden risks, and it is easy to increase Germany’s economic dependence on China.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The German Institute for Economic Research said on Wednesday: “German companies will invest 11.5 billion euros in China in 2022, which is the highest record so far.” The institute pointed out that the risk of the German economy being overly dependent on China is increasing.

According to data provided by the German Bundesbank, in 2020, German companies’ investment in China will only be 2.1 billion euros, while in 2021 the investment amount has skyrocketed to about 10 billion euros. The German Institute for Economic Research stated: “After being severely hit by the epidemic, China has rolled out a red carpet for German companies, and China‘s investment promotion efforts are obviously very effective.”

The German Institute for Economic Research said: “The Chinese government clearly wants to make up for the losses caused by the strict zero-clearing policy and blockade measures, and the development prospects of China as a sales market are very attractive to German company executives. “The German Institute for Economic Research believes that this is a very dangerous development trend that will further deepen Germany’s economic dependence on China. This dependence also manifests itself in the area of ​​trade.

Compared with 2019, the German-Chinese trade deficit has increased by approximately six times. China‘s exports to Germany have been soaring, while German exports to China have almost stagnated. The trade deficit has reached 84 billion euros. “German-Chinese trade has developed a one-way trend”.

Jürgen Matthes, an expert on foreign trade issues at the German Institute for Economic Research, believes that such a development trend is very worrying: “German companies should not be fooled by red carpets and good promises.” He believes that China has issued short- and medium-term The threat of domestic annexation of Taiwan by force, “Once there is a war in the Taiwan Strait, the German economy will fall into a huge crisis.”

China has been Germany’s most important trading partner for the seventh consecutive year.



German Institute for Economic Research: If companies do not act, the government should take measures

Mattis said that reducing economic dependence on China has become a top priority for Germany, and some companies have already taken corresponding actions. “If the statistics don’t show signs of improvement, then the government should act.”

In 2022, China will become Germany’s most important trading partner for the seventh consecutive year in terms of total import and export volume. After the war in Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions on Russia, the German government said it would also reduce its economic dependence on China.

Although German politicians have reservations about investing in China, and China‘s epidemic prevention measures once caused supply chain tensions, many German companies are reluctant to give up their Chinese business. A report recently released by the German Federation of Material Economics, Purchasing and Logistics stated: “Currently, most German companies have not put withdrawal from the Chinese market on the agenda.” The report pointed out that to find alternatives for existing Chinese businesses, It’s a complex and costly affair.

(Business Daily, Economic Weekly)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.