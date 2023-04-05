External content not available

Highest export surplus in two years

In February, German exports grew 7.6 percent year-on-year, twice as fast as imports, which grew by 3.8 percent.

Compared to January, exports increased by four percent. This has calendar effects of the shorter month Federal Statistical Office already calculated. Imports increased by 4.6 percent.

In total, German companies sold goods worth 136.7 billion euros to customers in other countries in February 2023. This was offset by imports worth 120.7 billion euros. Positive developments in prices are reflected in Germany. The prices for goods that Germany exports, such as cars, machines or chemical products, are currently developing better than the prices for goods that Germany imports, such as many raw materials. This exchange relationship, the terms of trade, are extremely important for Germany.

Foreign trade with China, USA and Russia

In January 2023, Germany exported goods worth 73.9 billion euros to the countries of the European Union. This was offset by imports for 62.8 billion euros. Imports increased somewhat faster than exports.

In these so-called third countries, the foreign trade balance improved again significantly: exports grew in January by 6.6 percent to 62.8 billion euros. The bill for imports rose only four percent to 57.9 billion.

The most important destination country for German exports was the USA. Exports rose by 9.4 percent to 14 billion euros. Together with China, the USA was thus also the most important growth driver for German foreign trade. Germany’s exports to China rose by an impressive 10.2 percent to 8.5 billion euros in February. Most imports came from the People’s Republic of China in February. They increased by 6.7 percent to 13.6 billion euros.

In February, Germany delivered goods worth 900 million euros to Russia. That was 14.3 percent less than in January. Compared to February 2022, i.e. before Russia invaded Ukraine, German exports were 60 percent lower. Imports from Russia fell drastically again in February compared to January by 67 percent to just 300 million euros. Reason are the tightened sanctions against oil and oil products from Russia.

Germany’s export surplus in February held at its highest level in two years. Getty Images Germany’s prosperity depends to a large extent on foreign trade. In the past year, expensive energy imports almost completely melted the export surplus. Now the picture brightened. In February, Germany achieved a surplus of 16 billion euros in foreign trade. As in January, that was the highest value in two years. The strong comeback reflects the cheaper prices for energy imports. However, exports also rose sharply year-on-year. Germany seems to be able to sustainably overcome the deep dent in important foreign trade. In February, the export surplus was again a strong 16 billion euros for the second month in a row. This is the highest value in two years. See also Guangdong Hongda’s net profit in 2021 will increase by 19% year-on-year, and will expand the business of the military industry – yqqlm Before the Corona crisis, the German export surplus was usually around 20 billion euros a month. A year ago, just before the start of the Ukraine war, it was just under eleven billion. As a result of the Ukraine war and the weakness of China, the export surplus in the summer of 2022 had almost completely melted down to just one billion euros for the first time in many years. An important factor here was the higher cost of importing gas, oil, coal and other raw materials. This had raised doubts about the export-oriented German business model. Now the numbers are spinning again. This positive development is significant because Germany’s prosperity depends to a large extent on its foreign trade surplus. The surplus in foreign trade goes directly into the gross domestic product (GDP). “>”> External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

