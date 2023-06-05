German export surplus rises again to pre-war level

External content not available



Foreign trade is particularly important for Germany compared to other industrial nations. As an export nation, a large part of Germany’s prosperity depends on success in foreign trade. The difference between exports and imports is included in the gross domestic product (GDP).

Especially the increased ones energy prices had greatly deteriorated Germany’s position in foreign trade. Import prices had risen significantly faster than export prices. So Germany had to produce and export many more goods in order to be able to afford the imports of gas, oil and coal. That cost the country a lot of prosperity last year.

However, prices on the global energy markets have been falling for several months. The euro, which is stronger than in the summer of 2022, also makes energy imports cheaper, which are usually settled in US dollars. The relationship between export and import prices, the terms of trade, are improving again.

of Germany Foreign trade with EU countries

The most important trading partners for Germany are the countries of the European Union. Exports there increased in April 2023 compared to March by 4.5 percent to 71.4 billion euros. Imports from the EU fell by 0.4 percent to 59.1 billion euros. With the countries of the EU alone, Germany achieved an export surplus of 12.3 billion euros.

of Germany Foreign trade with non-EU countries

In April, goods worth 59.0 billion euros were exported to countries outside the EU, the so-called third countries, and goods worth 52.9 billion euros were imported. Compared to the previous month, exports to third countries increased by 2.4 percent and imports from there by 3.0 percent.

The most important export country outside the EU for Germany is still the USA. Exports to the USA rose sharply in April by 4.7 percent to 13.1 billion euros. After a dip in the previous months, exports to China also increased significantly by 10.1 percent to 8.5 billion euros. In contrast, exports to Great Britain decreased by 5.2 percent to 6.1 billion euros.

Most imports from April came from China. They rose by 1.9 percent to 12.9 billion euros. Imports from the United States increased by 2.9% to 8.0 billion euros. Imports from Great Britain decreased by 6.4 percent to 2.8 billion euros in the same period.

Germany’s foreign trade with Russia

The German foreign trade with Russia continues to decline from an already low level. Exports in April fell by 17.8% compared to March to just 0.7 billion euros. Compared to April 2022, when exports to Russia were already heavily sanctioned as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, they fell by 4.6 percent. Germany only exports goods to Russia that are not subject to sanctions, such as medicines, but also machines. Imports from Russia to Germany fell by 7.6 percent in April to March to 0.3 billion euros, compared to April 2022 imports fell by 91.5 percent. A year ago, Germany was still getting most of its fossil energy from Russia.

Strong exports and weak imports are causing Germany's trade surplus to rise. The Corona crisis and the sharp rise in energy prices as a result of the Ukraine war have left deep scars in German foreign trade. Now he's recovering noticeably. In April, Germany's export surplus rose to 18.4 billion euros – the highest level in two years. The reason for this was not only increasing exports. Because at the same time, Germany's import bill decreased. The Corona crisis and Russia's war against Ukraine had deep scars German foreign trade leave behind. Above all, the extremely expensive energy imports had almost completely eaten up the trade surplus. But now the turning point seems to have been achieved: in April rose Germany's export surplus to 18.4 billion euros. That was the highest value in two years. After violent fluctuations, the trade surplus is back to the level before Corona and the Ukraine war. That comes from new Figures from the Federal Statistical Office out. In April, German companies exported goods and services worth 130.4 billion euros to other countries. That was 1.5 percent more than a year ago. At the same time, the value of Imported year-on-year by 10.3 percent to 112 billion euros. The surplus in foreign trade rose correspondingly significantly to 18.4 billion euros. A year ago, it fell to 3.6 billion euros in the second month after Russia's attack on Ukraine.

