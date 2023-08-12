German forests: 20 billion euros in damage since 2018

Because of the bark beetle plague and additional damage caused by drought and storms, German forest owners are expecting billions in costs to continue to rise. According to estimates by the association AGDW – Die Waldeigenigen, since 2018 the damage caused by such so-called calamities has now totaled around 20 billion euros. This emerges from a projection by the AGDW, which is available to WELT AM SONNTAG.

According to estimates, the area to be reforested in Germany now covers around 600,000 hectares. That corresponds to about a billion plants that would have to be replanted. The working group is the umbrella organization of municipal and private forest owners in Germany.

In total, around 217 million cubic meters of damaged wood were created in the years 2018 to 2021 alone. Extrapolated to 2023, the amount of damaged wood should now be around 300 million cubic meters. “The development is so dramatic that we now have to significantly increase our efforts,” said AGDW President Andreas Bitter WELT AM SONNTAG.

“25 percent of the German forest urgently needs to be converted.” This would result in costs of 15 to 45 billion euros over the next 30 years. “This is a generational task that we have to do,” Bitter continued.

