German gas storage: Currently unplanned maintenance work on the NUON Epe gas storage, Eneco gas storage, Uniper Energy Storage and EKB **** and other reports

During the energy crisis in Europe, attention is also focused on the individual gas storage locations in Germany. You can read here at news.de why, where and for how long maintenance work is being carried out.

At German gas storage locations, there is occasionally maintenance work that can temporarily interrupt the filling of the gas tanks. We will inform you about affected locations in this article Deutschland and go into the reasons for current maintenance. The article will be updated daily for you.

Current: Unplanned maintenance work on the NUON Epe gas storage facility, Eneco gas storage facility, Uniper Energy Storage and EKB ****

Every day, planned and unplanned maintenance work takes place at various locations of the operators of German gas storage facilities. In the following overview you can find out when, where and why gas storage facilities are currently not being operated properly.

NUON Epe Gasspeicher / UGS Enschede – Epe (Nuon)

unplanned Maintenance work from 04/24/2023, 05:00 to 06/30/2023, 15:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: failure of a piston compressor.

Status: 05/12/2023, 11:27 am

Eneco Gasspeicher / UGS Enschede – Epe (Eneco)

unplanned Maintenance work from 05/12/2023, 02:14 am to 05/12/2023, 03:00 am. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Compressor maintenance1.

Status: 05/12/2023, 02:14 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper L-Gas

planned Maintenance work from 05/18/2023, 07:00 a.m. to 05/26/2023, 04:00 p.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Maintenance of the drying unit. Possible restriction: Reduction of extraction capacity by up to 25%..

Status: 05/10/2023, 10:09 p.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper L-Gas

planned Maintenance work from 04/17/2023, 07:00 to 05/17/2023, 15:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Maintenance of the drying unit. Possible restriction: Reduction of extraction capacity by up to 25%..

Status: 05/10/2023, 10:09 p.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper H-Gas

planned Maintenance work from 05/18/2023, 07:00 a.m. to 05/26/2023, 04:00 p.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Maintenance of the drying unit. Possible restriction: Reduction of extraction capacity by up to 20%.

Status: 05/10/2023, 10:08 p.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper H-Gas

planned Maintenance work from 04/17/2023, 07:00 to 05/17/2023, 15:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Maintenance of the drying unit. Possible restriction: Reduction of extraction capacity by up to 40%.

Status: 05/10/2023, 10:07 p.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper H-Gas

planned Maintenance work from 07/05/2023, 18:00 to 08/05/2023, 14:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Compressor maintenance. Possible restriction: Reduction of the injection quantity by up to 40%.

Status: 05/10/2023, 3:24 p.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper H-Gas

unplanned Maintenance work from 05/05/2023, 08:00 to 05/26/2023, 15:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Maintenance of the preheater. Possible restriction: Reduction of extraction capacity by up to 15%.

Status: 05/05/2023, 08:40 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Breitbrunn

planned Maintenance work from 03/11/2022, 06:00 a.m. to 05/05/2023, 06:00 a.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the report: The increase in the storage level by 665 GWh as of March 11, 2022 is based on a temporarily adjusted operation of the Breitbrunn storage facility. The measure has been coordinated with the responsible mining authority. . It has no effect on the current capacity data (.

Status: 05/05/2023, 07:20 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Etzel ESE (Uniper Energy Storage)

planned Maintenance work from 03/30/2023, 08:00 to 05/04/2023, 13:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Cavern maintenance. Possible restriction: Reduction of the working gas volume by up to 2.3%, reduction of the extraction rate by up to 3%.

Status: 05/04/2023, 4:19 p.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Breitbrunn

planned Maintenance work from 05/03/2023, 06:00 to 05/03/2023, 17:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Safety equipment check. Possible restriction: Entire storage facility n/a.

Status: 05/04/2023, 07:58 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Breitbrunn

planned Maintenance work from 05/03/2023, 06:00 to 05/03/2023, 17:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Safety equipment check. Possible restriction: Entire storage facility n/a.

Status: 05/04/2023, 07:58 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Breitbrunn

planned Maintenance work from 05/02/2023, 06:00 to 05/02/2023, 17:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Safety equipment check. Possible restriction: Entire storage facility n/a.

Status: 05/04/2023, 07:57 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Breitbrunn

planned Maintenance work from 05/02/2023, 06:00 to 05/02/2023, 17:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Safety equipment check. Possible restriction: Entire storage facility n/a.

Status: 05/04/2023, 07:57 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper H-Gas

unplanned Maintenance work from 04/14/2023, 11:00 a.m. to 05/03/2023, 04:00 p.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Repair work on a valve. Possible restriction: Reduction of the extraction rate by up to 75%..

Status: 05/04/2023, 07:57 a.m

ECB / UGS Etzel EKB

unplanned Maintenance work from 04/28/2023, 11:00 a.m. to 05/26/2023, 04:00 a.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Compressor maintenance.

Status: 05/03/2023, 09:08 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper H-Gas

planned Maintenance work from 04/17/2023, 07:00 to 04/28/2023, 16:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Compressor maintenance. Possible restriction: Reduction of the injection quantity by up to 60%.

Status: 05/02/2023, 08:06 a.m

Current gas storage level in Germany

The filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany is currently exactly 68,96% (Status: 05/11/2023). This corresponds to a charge of 172.7192 TWh (terawatt hours). A total of 250.4476 TWh of gas can be stored in Germany. In the currently measured trend, the filling quantity in Germany’s gas tanks is increasing by 0.16% every day.

You can read more information about the gas supply in a country comparison and gas storage locations in Germany in this daily updated article.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current data from GIE (Gas Infrastructure Europe). If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

