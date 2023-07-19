Home » German gas storage facilities are already more than 84 percent full
German gas storage facilities are already more than 84 percent full

“If the storage continues with the current regularity, the filling level requirement of 95 percent could already be reached in August and full filling would be possible as early as September,” said Sebastian Bleschke, Managing Director of the Energy Storage Initiative (Ines), to the German press Agency. A regulation introduced last year during the gas crisis stipulates that the gas storage facilities should be 75 percent full by September 1st, 85 percent by October 1st and 95 percent by November 1st.

