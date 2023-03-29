The liabilities of the municipalities grew by 4.4 percent to 140.1 billion euros. The municipalities in Saxony showed the highest increase with 20.8 percent, followed by Bavaria (+11.3 percent) and Baden-Württemberg (+8.9 percent). The highest declines were found in Thuringia (-8.7 percent) and Saarland (-5.6 percent). The social insurance showed a debt of 36 million euros, which corresponds to a decrease of eight million euros.