German industry received significantly fewer orders in January than a year ago.

German industry got off to a weak start in the new year. Sales remained 0.4 percent below the previous year’s figure. Orders even fell by 10.9 percent. At least there was a small plus in December. Orders from Germany were particularly weak, while a few large orders from abroad brightened the balance sheet.

In German industry, the weak phase from late autumn will continue in the new year. In January, companies received 10.9 percent fewer orders than a year ago. At 0.4 percent, sales were also lower than a year ago. That shared that Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday with

At least there was a slight plus in December, which was also already weak. Adjusted for price and calendar effects, incoming orders in the manufacturing sector increased by one percent month-on-month. Excluding major orders, which had a greater impact in December, growth was 2.9 percent. Sales were 0.2 percent higher than in December.

German industry is particularly suffering from the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine. On the one hand, the sharp rise in energy costs is weighing on energy-intensive sectors such as the chemical and metal industries. On the other hand, the general economic weakness and the great uncertainty also as a result of high inflation are slowing down business. After industry, like the economy as a whole, initially came through the crisis better than expected, the picture had clouded over significantly in late autumn.

German industry: consumer goods are weakening

In this environment, demand from Germany was particularly weak. Domestic orders in January fell again by 5.3 percent compared to December. This was offset by 5.5 percent higher orders from abroad. However, large orders for Airbus from outside Europe played a major role. Such large orders allow only a few conclusions to be drawn about the general economic development.

Contrasting developments also took place in the sectors. While new orders for capital goods rose by 8.9 percent month-on-month in January, they fell by 5.5 percent for consumer goods.

