Home » German industry produces significantly less in March | free press
Business

German industry produces significantly less in March | free press

by admin
German industry produces significantly less in March | free press

German industry had a lively start to the new year. But in March, production falls significantly. But there is a small plus over the quarter – a sign of recovery?

Surprisingly, German industry produced significantly less in March. Compared to the previous month, the total production fell by 3.4 percent, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Monday in Wiesbaden.

Analysts had expected a setback, but estimated it at only 1.5 percent. However, because production increased in January and February, there is clear growth for the entire first quarter compared to the final quarter of 2022.

In March, developments were weak except for the energy sector. Both the production of goods in industry and activity in the construction industry fell significantly. In contrast, emissions from the energy sector increased slightly. Significantly fewer intermediate and capital goods were produced within industry. Consumer goods production was slightly below stagnation.

“After production in industry developed vigorously at the beginning of the year, there was an unexpectedly significant decline in March,” commented the Federal Ministry of Economics. In the first quarter, however, there was an increase compared to the previous quarter. “The mood in companies has recently improved further, which speaks for an economic recovery in the further course of 2023.” (dpa)

See also  557.8 yuan, the most expensive new stock in the history of Hemai shares, did you win the signing?

You may also like

Mobility more expensive – demand crisis expected

Cautious EU stock exchanges, week marked by US...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Stock exchanges today, May 8, 2023. Positive price...

Resolution 32 of 02/05/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Heat transition employs heating installer: people are scrambling...

Milan stock exchange the shares to buy and...

“Our job is to tell stories that make...

Cantina Le Madeleine, D’Alema’s wife leaves: her shares...

IFF and HKMA hold the first high-level conference...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy