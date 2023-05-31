German inflation rate falls to 6.1 percent

The development of energy prices eased the situation: they only rose by an average of 2.6 (April: +6.8) percent, with refueling even becoming cheaper in many federal states. The 49-euro ticket for local public transport introduced at the beginning of the month also dampened inflation, as it lowered the transport costs for the more than ten million buyers. Food prices rose again significantly by 14.9 percent, but not as much as in April with 17.2 percent. Services cost an average of 4.5 percent more than a year earlier (April: +4.7 percent).