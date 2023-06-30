German inflation rate rises to 6.4 percent

In the month just ended, energy cost an average of 3.0 percent more than a year earlier (May: +2.6 percent). Food prices rose again significantly by 13.7 percent, but not as much as in May with 14.9 percent. Services cost an average of 5.3 percent more than a year earlier (May: +4.5 percent). The inflation rate excluding food and energy, often referred to as core inflation, rose from 5.4 to 5.8 percent.

