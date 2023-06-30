Home » German inflation rate rises to 6.4 percent
Business

German inflation rate rises to 6.4 percent

by admin
German inflation rate rises to 6.4 percent

In the month just ended, energy cost an average of 3.0 percent more than a year earlier (May: +2.6 percent). Food prices rose again significantly by 13.7 percent, but not as much as in May with 14.9 percent. Services cost an average of 5.3 percent more than a year earlier (May: +4.5 percent). The inflation rate excluding food and energy, often referred to as core inflation, rose from 5.4 to 5.8 percent.

See also  Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: Do a good job in fertilizer supply and price stabilization

You may also like

Convenience for more companies to accelerate development by...

Inflation: Farmers and construction companies are among the...

The American auto industry against Biden’s green transition

Inflation rises to 6.4 percent in June –...

Mes Meloni’s weapon on EU tables: what does...

Financial expert reveals: These are my four most...

Tesla, Musk turns his back on Spain. The...

Goldman Sachs: Small caps will return 14 percent

Extra profits, the Consulta will decide on the...

Intrum: “Resilient and cost-conscious Italian companies”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy