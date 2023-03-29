“The labor market continues to pick up, the economy is gradually leaving the energy crisis behind,” said Enzo Weber, head of the IAB research department for forecasts and macroeconomic analyses.

The employment component of the barometer increased by 0.6 points to 105.5 points in March. This shows that the number of employees is growing rapidly. The component predicting unemployment remains unchanged at 101.3 points. Although it is in positive territory, it is significantly weaker than employment. “One reason for this is that immigration, especially from the Ukraine, increases employment, but initially also causes unemployment to rise,” says an IAB press release.