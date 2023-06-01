German media: The Fed sends more and more signals to pause interest rate hikes_China Economic Net

9
- German media: The Fed sends more and more signals to pause interest rate hikes – yqqlm China Economic Net
- Fed prepares to hold stance in June, but still hikes later Wall Street Journal
- British financial market express: Fed officials have different views on interest rate hikes, US employment is still strong Provider Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- Financial Breakfast on June 1: Federal Reserve officials released interest rate hike signals, the dollar fell from highs, and gold prices rose Huitong.com
- Traders cut bets on rate hike as two top Fed officials signal no June rate hike Sina
- View full coverage on Google News