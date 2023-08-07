Home » German middle class: on the verge of resilience
German middle class: on the verge of resilience

“With a marginal burden of around 50 percent of gross income in the German tax and transfer system, people with middle incomes effectively only have half of the next euro they earn. More work and better performance therefore only pay off to a very limited extent in the middle class,” said the head of the Ifo Center for Macroeconomics and Surveys, Andreas Peichl, in Munich. Even people with a lower income would hardly benefit from overtime.

As a result, the German middle class has shrunk slightly by two percentage points in the last ten years due to social descent – ​​but also upward mobility – to other classes. While in 2007 65 of the citizens were part of the middle class, the number fell to 63 percent in 2019. Although the decline of two percentage points since 2007 “appears relatively moderate, it is considerable compared to other European countries,” said Ifo researcher Florian Dorn. Looking at its European neighbors, Germany was still in the top third in ninth place in 2007 – twelve years later, the Federal Republic is only in midfield in 14th place.

