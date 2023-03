Russia’s share of Germany’s total oil imports fell from 36.5 percent in January 2022 to just 0.1 percent at present. At the beginning of the year, a total of 6.2 million tons of crude oil worth 3.8 billion euros were imported to Germany. In terms of volume, that was 20.5 percent and in terms of value 9.6 percent less than in the same month last year.