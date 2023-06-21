German pension insurance pays pensions abroad in 1.7 million cases

economy emigration

German pension insurance pays pensions for 1.7 million people abroad

Status: 20.06.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Almost seven percent of all pensioners now live abroad

More and more pensioners are moving to other countries: data from the German pension insurance show that seven percent of all pensions are now transferred abroad. They go to former guest workers, but also to an increasing number of German citizens.

According to a report, the German pension insurance is paying more and more pensions to retirees living abroad. In a total of 1.71 million cases, she transferred pensions to recipients in other countries, such as the last year “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (FAZ) with reference to an evaluation of the German Pension Insurance Association reported. This is almost a third more than 20 years ago.

In the meantime, almost seven percent of all 20 million pensioners who have paid contributions in their working life in this country live abroad. The first generation of those workers who came to Germany as guest workers in the 1960s and 1970s played a large part in this – above all from Italy, Spain, Greece, the former Yugoslavia and Turkey.

“Many of the former employees are now of retirement age and have the pension earned in Germany transferred abroad after returning to their home country,” said Christian Amsinck, alternating CEO of the German Pension Insurance (DRV) Bund, the “FAZ”. The evaluation was created in preparation for the DRV representative meeting on Wednesday in Lübeck-Travemünde.

Italy, Spain and Austria are popular

According to the overview, around 1.23 million pension payments went to one of the other 26 countries in the European Union. 282,000 pensions were transferred to insured persons in other European countries. The remaining foreign pensions, almost 200,000 pensions, go to more distant countries all over the world. The United States has the highest share: 67,000 people receive their German pension there alone.

Within the EU, most recipients of German pensions are in Italy (354,000), Spain (183,000) and Austria (98,000). However, among the pensioners abroad there are not only insured persons with foreign nationality. There are also around 260,000 Germans who spend their old age in another country with a statutory pension from their homeland. Most of them, almost 28,000 in total, live in Austria, around 26,000 in Switzerland and 22,000 in Spain.

In percentage terms, the number of German pensioners abroad has risen even more rapidly in the past 20 years than that of foreign recipients of German pensions: since 2002 it has increased by around 100,000 or almost two-thirds.

