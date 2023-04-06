Germany, Olaf Scholz in trouble: heavy accusations from the Bundestag

Olaf Scholz ended up in the crosshairs of Bundestag. The German parliament accuses the chancellor for an alleged involvement in one maxi-frode who invested the Germania few years ago. The German Parliament – reads Il Messaggero – shines a spotlight on Olaf Scholz. Indeed, the socialist chancellor of the Federal Republic will be al center of an investigation of the Bundestag, which aims to ascertain its level of involvement in one financial scandal exploded in Germany a few years ago. The accusation against Scholz, formulated by the opposition Christian Democrats of the CDU, is heavy: aver facilitated a tax fraud billionaire to the detriment of taxpayers tedeschi.

The story, brought to light by Politico, – continues the Messenger – dates back to 2017when Scholz was mayor of Hamburgand is closely connected with the scandal dubbed “With-Ex“: a financial fraud by 30 billion euros thanks to which some German banks would have managed to obtain reimbursements against costs never actually incurred. Already at the time, Scholz he had come under fire as mayor of Hamburg, for his own ties with one of banks involved: the current chancellor, in fact, would have met several times with one of the owners of the financial institution in question, already under investigation for evading the taxman 47 million euros.

