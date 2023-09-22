German satirical magazine – “Titanic” saved shortly before sinking – News

Contents

Germany’s most famous satirical magazine apparently continues to exist – thanks to many new subscriptions and donations.

Over the last 45 years, “Titanic” has become an icon. Some of the covers are legendary. For example, the front page from November 1989, when the German wall fell. The fictional character “Zone Gaby” was happy to have a cucumber in his hand with the words: “my first banana.” An allusion to the reduced consumer offerings of the former GDR.

“Titanic” has recently made headlines mainly with financial worries and with a “final rescue campaign” true to magazine style. It was said that “Titanic” was more bankrupt than ever before – it was looking for 5,000 new subscribers. Celebrities such as the German satirist Jan Böhmermann (“I save Titanic because satire is allowed to do anything”) supported the campaign.

Victim of inflation

The reason for the financial bottleneck is inflation, according to editor-in-chief Julia Mateus. Paper costs and also distribution costs have increased. According to media expert Guido Keel from the ZHAW University in Zurich, the need also reflects the spirit of the times. “Titanic is a child of the 70s and 80s,” he says. Despite its online presence, the magazine did not quite make the step towards reaching a new audience.

The most iconic covers of Titanic magazine

Bild

1 / 11

Caption: 1992: “Reunification invalid: Kohl was doped!” BZV

Bild

2 / 11

Caption: 1992: “Mysterious epidemic: Nazis can’t get it up anymore” ZVG

Bild

3 / 11

Caption: 2002: “Was Hitler anti-Semitic?” ZVG

Bild

4 / 11

Legend: 2006: “Religions in comparison” ZVG

Bild

5 / 11

Legend: 2006: “Kohl’s girl unpacks!” ZVG

Bild

6 / 11

Legend: 2009: “Merkel in the menopause” ZVG

Bild

7 / 11

Legend: 2009: “Loved and yet lonely: Depression – When celebrities break under the pressure to perform” ZVG

Bild

8 / 11

Legend: 2012: “Hallelujah in the Vatican: The leak has been found!” ZVG

Bild

9 / 11

Legend: 2014: “First photo after the accident: Schumi got it that bad” ZVG

Bild

10 / 11

Legend: 2015: “Too early? Helmut Kohl appeared on the toast!” ZVG

Bild

11 / 11

Legend: 2023: «Unlimited fun guaranteed! Border Barbie» ZVG

Critics find “Titanic” to be brutal, insensitive, coarse, and characterized by “old white men”. At the head of the editorial team is Julia Mateus, a woman born in 1984 (“Kindergarten dropped out in 1988,” as it says on her homepage). The editor-in-chief changes every five years.

Change is part of the strategy. “But sure, maybe this is an opportunity to think about a few things,” says Mateus. Market research and marketing have never been the responsibility of the “Titanic”. The makers see themselves more as an artistic collective. “Titanic” is more sophisticated, more profound and more diverse than other satirical formats that circulate for free on social media. “We also have absurd humor, nonsense humor, the ultimate joke,” says Mateus.

Gained 6000 new subscribers

Now the tide has apparently changed for “Titanic”. “We have achieved our goal,” said editor-in-chief Julia Mateus to “Spiegel,” and the plan was even “overachieved.” The FAZ and “Die Zeit” unanimously report that the satirical magazine was able to gain 6,000 new subscribers and received a total of 34,000 euros in donations.