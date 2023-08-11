German Stocks Close Lower as DAX 30 Drops 1.03%

Germany Stocks Close Lower as DAX 30 Slides 1.03%

Frankfurt, Germany – The German stock market experienced losses on Friday, with the DAX 30 falling by 1.03% at the close of trading. The MDAX index also lost 0.88%, while the TecDAX index lost 0.91%. The decline in stocks was attributed to losses in the banking, automotive, and technology sectors.

The top performer of the session was Commerzbank AG, which saw a rise of 2.23% or 0.22 points, closing at 10.30. Another notable performer was Siemens Energy AG, which rose 1.62% or 0.22 points, ending at 13.78. Fresenius AG also experienced gains, with a 0.94% increase or 0.28 points, concluding the day at 30.14.

On the other hand, Zalando SE was the worst performer for the day, falling by 3.23% or 0.95 points to trade at 28.43. Continental AG declined by 3.21% or 2.22 points, settling at 66.90, while Infineon AG was down by 3.14% or 1.08 points, closing at 33.35.

Among the mid-cap companies, Bechtle AG showed significant gains, rising by 6.40% to end at 42.72, followed by Aixtron SE with a 1.82% increase, settling at 35.29. Rational AG also performed well, with a rise of 0.83% to close at 668.50. However, Delivery Hero AG was the worst performer in the MidCap Index, dropping by 3.70% to 38.16, along with RTL Group SA, which experienced a decline of 3.20% and closed at 35.72. Nordex SE was also one of the worst performers, losing 3.15% and closing at 11.83.

In the TecDAX, Bechtle AG saw gains similar to the MidCap Index, rising by 6.40% to reach 42.72. Aixtron SE also performed well, with a 1.82% increase to settle at 35.29. United Internet AG saw a modest rise of 1.19%, closing at 16.19. On the other hand, Nagarro SE was the worst performer in the TecDAX, dropping by 5.06% to 80.75, alongside Nordex SE, which lost 3.15% and closed at 11.83. Infineon also saw a decline of 3.14% and closed at 33.35.

A total of 445 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange experienced losses, surpassing the number of stocks that closed higher at 202. Meanwhile, 96 stocks remained unchanged.

In trading news, shares in Fresenius rose to one-year highs, closing at 30.14, experiencing a 0.94% increase or 0.28 points. Implied volatility, which is a measure of DAX 30 options, rose by 1.71% to 17.81.

In the commodities market, gold futures for December options fell by 0.08% or 1.55 points, trading at $1,947.35. WTI crude oil futures for September delivery rose by 0.76% or 0.63 points, reaching $83.45. Additionally, the October London Brent crude oil futures contract rose by 0.75% or 0.65 points, trading at $87.05.

In the foreign exchange market, the EUR/USD exchange rate remained steady with a 0.27% change, closing at 1.09. Meanwhile, the EUR/GBP exchange rate was essentially unchanged at 0.44%, with a quote of 0.86. The U.S. dollar index futures rose by 0.33%, reaching 102.71.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

