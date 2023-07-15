Home » German Stocks Experience Mixed Results as DAX 30 Falls 0.22%
German Stocks Experience Mixed Results as DAX 30 Falls 0.22%

German Stocks Experience Mixed Results as DAX 30 Falls 0.22%

Germany stocks experienced a mixed performance at the close of trading on Friday, with the DAX 30 index down by 0.22%. The gains made in the technology, healthcare, and automotive sectors were not enough to offset losses in other sectors.

The best-performing stocks of the session included Deutsche Börse, which saw a 1.29% increase, Siemens Healthineers AG, which rose by 0.94%, and Daimler Truck Holding AG, which was up by 0.86%. On the other hand, Brenntag AG saw a decline of 3.19%, BASF AG fell by 2.30%, and Commerzbank AG recorded a 1.65% drop in their stock prices.

In the MDAX, Befesa SA rose by 3.84%, Aixtron SE increased by 1.97%, and Evotec AG closed 1.53% higher. However, Sixt SE experienced a significant drop of 5.44%, Thyssenkrupp fell by 2.59%, and Aurubis AG recorded a 2.03% decline.

Within the TecDAX, Eckert & Ziegler Bebig saw an 8.15% increase, Nagarro SE rose by 3.16%, and CompuGroup Medical AG closed 2.50% higher. On the other hand, Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG fell by 7.69%, ADTRAN Holdingsa Inc dropped by 2.25%, and United Internet AG experienced a decline of 1.79%.

Overall, 388 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange saw a decrease in their prices, outnumbering the 263 stocks that closed higher. Additionally, 95 stocks remained relatively flat. The measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell by 1.46% to 14.87.

In other markets, gold futures for August options fell by 0.03% to $1,963.25. WTI crude oil futures for August delivery saw a decline of 1.73% to $75.56, while September London Brent crude oil futures fell by 1.63% to $80.03.

Currency rates remained relatively stable, with the EUR/USD exchange rate unchanged at 1.12, and EUR/GBP remained flat at 0.86. The U.S. dollar index futures rose by 0.16% to 99.61.

