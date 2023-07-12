German Stocks Soar with DAX 30 gaining 1.47%

Germany Stocks Close Higher as DAX 30 Gains 1.47%

Germany equities experienced gains on Wednesday, with the DAX 30 index rising by 1.47% at the close of trading. The positive performance was largely driven by sectors such as technology, healthcare, and real estate.

At the end of the trading day in Frankfurt, Germany, the DAX index gained 2.32%, while the MDAX index increased by 1.79%.

Among the session’s best performers was Zalando SE, which saw its shares rise by 10.51% or 2.71 points to close at 28.50. Vonovia SE and Infineon also experienced significant gains, with their shares up by 4.97% and 3.16% respectively.

On the other hand, Deutsche Bank AG was one of the worst performers, falling by 0.36% or 0.03 points to close at 9.44. Beiersdorf AG and Bayer AG also had relatively weaker performances.

In the mid-cap segment, LEG Immobilien AG, Sixt SE, and Rational AG were the top performers, with increases of 5.99%, 5.58%, and 4.77% respectively. Redcare Pharmacy NV, Befesa SA, and K&S AG, however, had a tougher day, all experiencing declines.

The technology index also showed some positive movements, with Siltronic AG, United Internet AG, and Aixtron SE as the top performers, recording gains of 5.93%, 5.89%, and 4.07% respectively. Conversely, Morphosys, Software AG, and SMA Solar Technology AG saw declines in their share prices.

Overall, 473 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange saw increases, outnumbering the ones that closed down. There were 172 stocks that declined and 97 stocks remained unchanged.

Volatility in the DAX 30 options market decreased by 7.86 percent to 15.35 as measured by implied volatility.

In other markets, gold futures for August options experienced a 1.32% increase, reaching $1,962.65. Additionally, WTI crude oil futures for August delivery rose 0.96% to $75.55, while the September London Brent crude oil futures contract increased by 0.65% to trade at $79.92.

Currency markets also saw some movements as the EUR/USD pair rose by 1.12% to 1.11, and the EUR/GBP pair increased by 0.65% to 0.86. Meanwhile, U.S. dollar index futures fell by 1.12% to 100.26.

