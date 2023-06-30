German Stocks Surge with DAX 30 Up 1.26% as Sectors Drive Gains

Germany Shares Finish the Week Higher, DAX 30 Up 1.26%

Germany stocks closed the week on a positive note, with the DAX 30 index rising by 1.26%. The strong performance was driven by gains in the banking, technology, and energy sectors.

Sartorius AG Vz was one of the best performers of the session, with its shares surging by 4.41% to trade at €317.10 at the close. Infineon and Siemens Energy AG also saw significant gains of 3.14% and 3.06% respectively.

On the other hand, Rheinland AG was the worst performer of the session, falling by 0.13%. Deutsche Telekom and Bayer AG managed to stay in positive territory but only gained 0.23% and 0.32% respectively.

In the mid-cap index, Kion Group AG saw a notable increase of 6.78%, while SMA Solar Technology AG and Jungheinrich AG rose by 5.57% and 4.94% respectively. The worst performers in this index were Prosiebensat 1 Media AG, Fraport, and RTL Group SA.

SMA Solar Technology AG once again dominated the TecDAX index with a gain of 5.57%. Sartorius AG Vz and Nagarro SE also had strong performances, rising by 4.41% and 3.77% respectively.

Looking at the overall market, 484 stocks rose on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, outnumbering the 172 stocks that closed down. Additionally, 88 stocks remained relatively flat, neither rising nor falling.

SMA Solar Technology AG saw its shares reach all-time highs, closing at €111.90, up by 5.57% from the previous session.

The implied volatility for DAX 30 options dropped by 5.98% to 13.52%, indicating a decrease in market uncertainty.

In commodities trading, the August gold futures option contract rose by 0.61% to $1,929.60. WTI crude oil futures for August delivery increased by 0.87% to $70.47, while the September London Brent crude oil futures rose by 1.03% to $75.28.

The euro strengthened against the US dollar, with the EUR/USD pair rising by 0.53% to 1.09. However, the euro remained relatively unchanged against the British pound, with the EUR/GBP pair staying at 0.86.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index futures were down by 0.50% at 102.50, indicating a weaker dollar.

Overall, the German stock market ended the week on a positive note, with strong performances in various sectors. Investors will be closely monitoring market developments and upcoming economic data for further guidance.

