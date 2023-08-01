Germans are driving more and more older cars

Cars in Germany are ten years old on average. Getty Images/Westend61

The car is still the most popular means of transport among Germans and more than half of them own a car, according to a survey by Deutsche Bank.

The number of vehicles in the country has increased by eleven percent since 2014. At the beginning of 2023 there were 48.8 million cars.

On average, cars are getting older. Reasons include supply chain disruptions and rising prices.

Speed ​​limits on motorways, the end of the combustion engine and car-free inner cities – debates about the future of the car seem to be almost omnipresent in times of the climate crisis. But despite all the controversy, a survey now shows that the car is still the most popular means of transport in Germany. This comes from a Deutsche Bank report out.

Accordingly, the number of vehicles in the country has increased by eleven percent in the past nine years: from 43.9 million at the beginning of 2014 to 48.8 million at the beginning of 2023. According to the report, the car density is currently 578 cars per thousand inhabitants . This means that more than every second German owns a car.

77 percent of respondents say they cannot do without their car

According to a recent report by Deutsche Automobil Treuhand (DAT), 77 percent of those surveyed stated that they could not do without their own car in order to remain mobile in everyday life.

The volume of passenger traffic is distributed accordingly. As early as 2019, motorized private transport, which mainly consists of cars, accounted for 78 percent of the total transport performance. For comparison: only 9.8 percent was accounted for by local public transport. In 2021, motorized individual transport – also due to the pandemic – even accounted for almost 87 percent of the total transport performance.

Cars are getting older

Not only do Germans have more and more cars, they also drive them longer on average. While the average age of vehicles in 2014 was 7.3 years, by the beginning of 2023 it had already been ten years, according to data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). This corresponds to an increase of 20.5 percent. Reasons why consumers keep their vehicles longer include rising prices and reduced availability.

Automakers’ production volumes have been reduced by supply chain disruptions – as a result of the war against Ukraine – and shortages of required materials such as semiconductors. While five million cars were produced in Germany up to and including 2018, this number fell to only around 3.4 million between 2020 and 2022. In addition, the prices for new and used cars have risen significantly in recent years.

According to the DAT, the average price for a new car has increased from 27,030 euros in 2013 to 42,790 euros in 2022. This corresponds to a price increase of 58 percent. According to the report, the prices for cars with combustion engines could continue to rise in the future due to new climate protection regulations.

