Can domestic cars also win foreign car awards?

This news broke my circle of friends yesterday:In this year’s “Golden Steering Wheel Award” selection, Weilai ET7 actually won the title of the best medium and large car of the year.

It is estimated that many people are hearing about this award for the first time, but let me tell you, the gold content of this award is not low.

The Golden Steering Wheel Award is an annual industry award selected by the famous German automobile magazine “Auto Bild”. It has been awarded since 1976 and has a history of nearly 50 years today.

As the name suggests, its trophy is a gold steering wheel. just like this ▼

It is also because it has maintained sufficient professionalism for so many years, so the golden steering wheel is also considered to be one of the authoritative awards in the automotive circle, a bit like the Oscars in the film industry.

As an industry award, the Golden Steering Wheel will be divided into several categories according to the model. For example, sedans and SUVs will be selected separately, and small cars and medium and large cars will not be compared together. However, this award requires that the participating cars must be new cars that entered the German market that year.

Since it is an authoritative award, the winning models are definitely not judged casually. The Golden Steering Wheel Award does have its own set of evaluation criteria.

The first is the pre-selection of models, which cars in different groups can enter the review, which is completely determined by readers’ votes.

After the finalists are selected, Auto bild will invite technical experts, test drivers, editor-in-chief and other industry insiders to form an independent jury to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the vehicle.

And because the reviewers have different backgrounds, if they all test the same item, it may give very different results.

So everyone in the jury has their own responsibilities, and everyone only needs to evaluate what you are best at.

For example, professional drivers test the handling, acceleration, braking and other sports performance of each car. They even turn off ESP (Electronic Stability System) and TCS (Traction Control System) on the car, and pull them directly to the limit on the track. , to see what level it is.

Technical experts will pay attention to whether the vehicle parts are easy to replace and the economy of maintenance, etc., and judge whether it is a good car from the design of the vehicle.

There is also the editor-in-chief who, as a consumer, will evaluate whether the design is reasonable from the perspective of daily car use, such as whether the height of the trunk is convenient for taking luggage, and how the three-door model can enter the back row. Through the jury’s scoring and selection in various aspects such as venue test drive, vehicle functionality, usage details, etc., the winning champion of each group is finally selected.

That is the sentence – let professional people do professional things.

It is precisely because the judging of this award is wide enough and professional enough that it will be recognized by the industry. The champion model it selects is undoubtedly the most powerful car of the year.

Take a look at the best models that have won awards in the past. You can see that the top supercars such as the Porsche 911, Audi R8, and Mercedes-Benz SLK have all appeared on the annual model list.

Of course, if you say that these cars are good cars, everyone here will definitely have no opinion. They are not only good cars, but also luxury cars, and we can’t afford them in this life. used) car.

However, for the Golden Steering Wheel Award itself, there is actually one point worth admiring, that is, it is forward-looking to the automobile market.

There are some cars that they rated as good in the past, and later they have been recognized by the market reputation. Let’s just say that in 2019, they awarded the best mid-to-large car to the Tesla Model 3.

We may take this for granted today, but we must know that the first batch of Model 3s in Europe had just started to be delivered at that time, and the Shanghai factory in China had not been put into production. Musk worked overtime in the factory that New Year and was busy delivering cars.

As for Tesla’s production ramp-up, Model 3 sold out all over the world and the story of the price butcher was staged continuously, we all know it.

So this also shows that the golden steering wheel values ​​the product itself, not just the sales theory.

When it comes to buying a car, market sales should indeed be more referenced, but to say whether a car is a good car or not, it may not be so much related to sales.

Among the models selected before the Golden Steering Wheel Award, there are some cars that are very distinctive but not winning by quantity. In 2016, the most beautiful model was the Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Inverted triangle grille, side license plate, petal wheels, these combination make it full of personality.

This car has also been introduced in China, but whether it is domestic or European, it is definitely not a bright model in the sales rankings. Even its appearance is controversial. There are many people who say it looks good, and there are many people who say it hates it. The golden steering wheel The judges happened to be the former.

At a time when car designs are gradually converging, the critics believe that such designs should stay.

In short, when an award can not be influenced by the market, its fairness will be more credible.

Then when we look at the award-winning models of the Golden Steering Wheel in the past two years, we will find an obvious trend that electrification is irreversible.

Let’s just say that in the medium and large car category that won the ET7 award this time, 4 of the 5 cars selected for the final are trams.

This trend reflects the continuous rise of the European tram market. If you look at the growth curve of new energy vehicle sales in Europe in recent years, you can clearly see how strong this momentum is.

Europe has also become the world‘s second largest electric vehicle market after China, and even some countries, such as Norway and Sweden, have early deployment of new energy vehicles, complete electric facilities, and a higher penetration rate than China.

Under this general trend, those European car companies that have been on the sidelines of China‘s vigorous development of electrification a few years ago are now also increasing their electrification transformation. For example, BBA initially used the foundation of fuel vehicles to make electric cars, then Now they have developed their own pure electric platforms.

With the rapid development of the electrification wave in Europe, it is not surprising that more trams entered the finals this time than gas cars.

This time, the Mercedes-Benz EQE was also shortlisted for the finals together with NIO ET7. It is indeed more difficult for the ET7 to emerge in the German base. The ET7’s award also makes it the first Chinese brand model to win the Golden Steering Wheel Award.

So why is this award given to ET7? Let’s take a look at the judging items of the Golden Steering Wheel Award one by one to know.

In the final selection of subdivision projects, it is first divided into two aspects: dynamic driving and static experience.

In the dynamic evaluation, there are five dimensions of driving performance, comfort, driving pleasure, price, and energy consumption.

Among these five items, driving performance and driving pleasure are the two most valued by the Golden Steering Wheel Award jury, and the proportion is also higher than others.

In the era of electrification, everyone’s cars have accelerated, and zero-hundred acceleration is not at the same level as gasoline cars. But acceleration is really only one aspect of driving, even a small part.

In the evaluation of the Golden Steering Wheel Award, stability, steering accuracy, suspension comfort, and braking can all affect the driving ability of a car.

The entire ET7 series comes standard with intelligent air suspension, CDC dynamic suspension damping control, and provides a variety of driving modes such as sports, snow, and comfort. It needs to be sporty and sporty, and it must be comfortable and comfortable, and the chassis performance can be continuously “expanded through FOTA.” “.

There are so many customization items in the handling, so the driving experience brought by the ET7 in different modes is completely different.

The difference is obvious in the speed increase. You have to open it in the energy-saving mode, and the fastest speed is 11.9s. When you adjust to the most violent sports gear, 3.8s is enough.

Auto bild described it like this in the evaluation of ET7:

Each mode experience is so good that few manufacturers can match it!

Different people can find their favorite driving style in this car, which may be one of the reasons why ET7 will be selected.

In addition to driving, the Golden Steering Wheel Award will also comprehensively consider other aspects such as the design, function, and intelligence level of the vehicle.

The design concept of ET7 is Design for AD (born for autonomous driving), and has made a lot of pioneering attempts in styling, integrating beauty and performance.

For example, the roof of this “watchtower” not only achieves a coordinated appearance, but also ensures that the performance of the lidar is not lost.

Under the repeated polishing of the designer, the technological elements on the ET7 are not pieced together on the body, but integrated with the whole vehicle. On this basis, it has also achieved the second wind resistance coefficient of 0.208Cd in the global production car.

If you configure these more intelligently, then the ET7 is not much better.

There are a total of 33 sensors in the whole car, equipped with 4 Orin chips, and the total computing power has reached 1016TOPS.

The smart cockpit in the car is also full of high-end feeling. It comes standard with 256-color light waterfall ambient lights, smart fragrances, and is equipped with Dolby 7.1.4-channel 23-speaker panoramic immersive sound to provide AR viewing.

Weilai calls this set the PanoCinema panoramic digital cockpit. When you sit in the car, you can get a full-sensory immersive experience.

In terms of creating a sense of technology, ET7 is definitely the first echelon.

In general, the evaluation of the Golden Steering Wheel Award has many dimensions. It depends on the balanced quality of the vehicle. In the end, they also gave ET7 the highest score of 4170 (out of 5040).

In addition, according to the organizer, this is the first time that a car manufacturer has only been on the market for a few weeks (the ET7 landed in Germany in October this year), and it is still in its infancy to win this award in one product category.

To put it another way, the selection of sedans will be more intense than that of SUVs, and the group of medium and large vehicles where the ET7 is located is more competitive, which is also the best reflection of its comprehensive strength.

Having said that, it is quite surprising that the German media can give such an award as a golden steering wheel to a Chinese car this time.

The bad reviewer thought of a point of view of former German Chancellor Schmidt, “Politicians should accept those things that cannot be changed with serenity, change those that can be changed with courage, and distinguish the difference with wisdom.”

The award of ET7 also confirms this sentence. Electricity is the general trend, and the strength of Chinese trams cannot be underestimated.

We also know that Chinese car companies are going overseas very aggressively this year, and our car export volume is already the second in the world.

After entering the Norwegian market in 2021, Weilai began to make efforts in four European countries this year, and many domestic manufacturers are also actively going overseas.

Because of the early deployment of electrification, we will see batches of Chinese cars sold abroad today. We also hope that Chinese brands can maintain long-termism in developing new markets, so that more Chinese cars can stand on the international stage. .

There is even a little expectation that there will be not only one Chinese car on the list of the next Golden Steering Wheel Award.