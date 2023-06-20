Home » Germans believe that working from home makes them more productive
Business

Germans believe that working from home makes them more productive

by admin
Germans believe that working from home makes them more productive

Productivity is influenced by many factors: the time and resources that have to be spent on communication and collaboration or distraction are just a few examples. “The personality of the employees also affects productivity in the home office. For example, particularly conscientious employees working from home are not only more productive, they also need less guidance and control from their superiors when working from home,” says the expert from the institute on the future of work.

Also read: 4 rules so that hybrid work is really productive

In his view, both productivity and the associated job satisfaction benefit from individual home office solutions. “These solutions must take into account the specific circumstances of the operation and the operational processes, but should also take into account the individual needs, preferences and personalities of the workforce,” says Rinne.

See also  Key inflation slows to more than one-year low as scheduled Is the Fed's "pause button" for raising interest rates within reach?Provider Finance Associates

You may also like

Intel: invests €30 billion in chip plant in...

Deutsche Bahn wants to get delays under control...

SiliconAuto is born, the latest Stellantis-Foxconn joint-venture for...

Hi-Tech Visual Construction Accelerates to MLED COB Ten...

The double crisis of the German economy is...

Piazza Affari opens down, Tim goes against the...

Rheinmetall was still doing business with Russia months...

Charm, from “wetsuit” to elegant dinners to climbing...

Weilai joins the bloody price war, the electric...

Page not found | WiWo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy