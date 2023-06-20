Germans believe that working from home makes them more productive

Productivity is influenced by many factors: the time and resources that have to be spent on communication and collaboration or distraction are just a few examples. “The personality of the employees also affects productivity in the home office. For example, particularly conscientious employees working from home are not only more productive, they also need less guidance and control from their superiors when working from home,” says the expert from the institute on the future of work.

Also read: 4 rules so that hybrid work is really productive

In his view, both productivity and the associated job satisfaction benefit from individual home office solutions. “These solutions must take into account the specific circumstances of the operation and the operational processes, but should also take into account the individual needs, preferences and personalities of the workforce,” says Rinne.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

