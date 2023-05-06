Home » Germany between best man affair and mourning for Viessmann
Business

Germany between best man affair and mourning for Viessmann

by admin
Germany between best man affair and mourning for Viessmann

The problem does not lie in the goals themselves, but in how Graichen wants to achieve them as Habeck’s top reformer: through plans that overwhelm, impose, prescribe and prohibit a great deal. Those who rely less on innovations or instruments such as the CO2 price and more on exit dates, quotas, regulations – and absurd limit values ​​such as the age of a heating operator. The problem is that Graichen doesn’t see politics as “drilling thick slabs”, as a process in which one seeks to balance interests – and, as is so often said, “takes people along”.

Also read: The Secretary of State could be replaced sooner than your heating

There have always been bans – from CFCs and leaded petrol to light bulbs. But the heaters are not about a toxin or something that you unscrew and then just replace with LEDs. It’s about millions of houses and life’s work. One must hope that Graichen’s building plans will not become law in this form.

See also  Usa: durable goods orders +5.6% in December, above the consensus

You may also like

Crozza/Salvini satisfied with governing small towns instead of...

Coronation at the CSU party conference: high mass...

Lyft goes down on Wall Street: strategy to...

Onecoin Scam: Ex-Husband of “Crypto Queen” Ruja Ignatova...

Germany, industrial orders collapse: -10.7% in March

Saudi Arabia and the US want to bring...

From 2023 to 2028, the commercial aerospace industry...

Work, 54% of the under 30s earn less...

Lease Cupra Formentor privately: The cheapest leasing deals

Electric car? Dacia focuses on endothermic engines

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy