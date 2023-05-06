Germany between best man affair and mourning for Viessmann

The problem does not lie in the goals themselves, but in how Graichen wants to achieve them as Habeck’s top reformer: through plans that overwhelm, impose, prescribe and prohibit a great deal. Those who rely less on innovations or instruments such as the CO2 price and more on exit dates, quotas, regulations – and absurd limit values ​​such as the age of a heating operator. The problem is that Graichen doesn’t see politics as “drilling thick slabs”, as a process in which one seeks to balance interests – and, as is so often said, “takes people along”.

There have always been bans – from CFCs and leaded petrol to light bulbs. But the heaters are not about a toxin or something that you unscrew and then just replace with LEDs. It’s about millions of houses and life’s work. One must hope that Graichen’s building plans will not become law in this form.