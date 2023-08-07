Germany, chip offensive: the big TSMC will set up its factory in Dresden

Listen to the audio version of the article

The auto and tech industry chooses Germany once again. After Tesla in Berlin and the very recent 30 billion deal between the American Intel and the German government, this time it’s the turn of the Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC. The board of the foundry giant, which holds more than 55% of the global chip production market share, will decide on Tuesday, the Handelsblatt newspaper revealed based on government sources, in favor of building a factory in Dresden.

Berlin offers 5 billion euros (10 for Intel) in order to support the construction of the plant. TSMC, the world‘s largest contract chipmaker, has been in talks with the German state of Saxony since 2021. It will operate the factory in a joint venture with partners Bosch, Infineon and NXP, the sources told Handelsblatt. Infineon, Bosch and NXP declined to comment. After the board gives the green light, TSMC could sign a letter of intent with Berlin on the funding, with the final decision to be made by the European Commission.

Germany plans to invest around 20 billion euros in the semiconductor industry over the next few years, in a bid to reduce dependence on Asian countries and build capacity by offering subsidies through the EU Chips Act. The EU has been courting Taiwan while the The island faces mounting diplomatic and military pressure from China, raising concerns about the fate of the factories that dot its west coast and produce most of the world‘s most advanced chips.

In addition to Intel (in Magdeburg) also the German Infineon is building a 5 billion euro semiconductor plant in Dresden, which should start production in 2026, while the American GlobalFoundries (third foundry in the world), in Germany for decades, is also expanding its capacity in Dresden.

Tsmc shares down about 1% on the NYSE during the session.

