The preliminary estimate on Germany’s PMI indexes for February indicates a decline in manufacturing activity and an improvement in services. Overall, German economic activity is picking up again, supported in part by the rapid easing of supply bottlenecks.

In detail, the manufacturing index rose from 47.3 points in January to 46.5 in February, while the indicator relating to services accelerated from 50.7 to 51.3 points. The composite PMI grew from 49.9 to 51.1 points, exceeding the 50-point threshold that separates expansion and contraction for the first time in eight months.

