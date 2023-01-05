Home Business Germany: exports -0.3% and imports -3.3% in November
Germany: exports -0.3% and imports -3.3% in November

German exports (seasonally adjusted and calendar adjusted) decreased by 0.3% month on month in November, from +0.8% in October (revised from -0.6%).

Imports were also down, 3.3% quarter on month, from -2.4% the previous month (revised from -3.7%).

Expectations were respectively for a stable survey and for a more contained decline, equal to 0.9%.

As a result, the trade balance expanded to 10.8 billion euros. Continued weakness in exports in the fourth quarter suggests that recession fears are real.

