Germany: Exports increased by 3.3 percent in the first half of the year

Economy Federal Statistical Office

Germany’s exports increased by 3.3 percent in the first half of the year

Status: 11.08.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

“Big problem for Germany’s purely export-driven growth”

The sluggish world economy is affecting world champion China: Exports fell more than expected in July. Karsten Junius, chief economist at Safra Sarasin, explains what this means for the German economy.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Germany’s exports totaled almost 798 billion euros in the first half of the year. Cars, machines and chemical products were most in demand. As in previous years, the most important customer country was the USA.

Germany’s exports increased overall in the first half of the year: They increased by 3.3 percent compared to the same period last year to almost 798 billion euros, as the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden announced on Friday. The most important export goods were cars and car parts, machines and chemical products. Imports to Germany, on the other hand, decreased in the first six months – by 4.3 percent to around 699 billion euros.

Motor vehicle exports rose in the first half of the year by 15.9 percent to a value of 136.5 billion euros, as the statisticians further announced. There was also a strong increase in the export of machines by eleven percent compared to the previous year to a value of 112.4 billion euros. The export of chemical products, on the other hand, fell by 11.6 percent to a value of 74.4 billion euros. In terms of volume, the decline was even greater, at 16.3 percent.

also read

Imports of chemical products fell 30.5 percent – but that was due to the high volumes imported in the same period last year, mainly from China. Germany had imported so-called lactams from the People’s Republic, which can be used for the production of plastics and medicines. Hardly any lactams were imported in the first six months of this year.

As in previous years, the most important customer country for German goods was the USA – goods worth 78 billion euros went there. France and the Netherlands came in second and third. Most imports came from China, followed by the Netherlands and the USA.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

