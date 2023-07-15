Germany has all the symptoms of a nation in decline

Comparing apples to apples is risk-free, but boring. As soon as you compare apples with oranges, the knowledge gained increases.

The two pears in question are Martin Winterkorn and Kasper Rorsted. One could also speak of windfall, because the careers of the VW boss and the Adidas gymnast ended rudely on the ground of facts. Suddenly it made a thump.

The apple, on the other hand, looks like BDI President Siegfried Russwurm and hangs shiny on the tree. He can’t be accused of anything illegal.

And yet – despite all the differences in the characters and their lives – the accused VW – Boss, the fired one Adidas -Man and the Industry President are more mean than he would like.

Legal and illegal evasive strategies instead of problem solving

All three men belong to an economic elite that is partially innovative and reacts defensively to the challenges of our time. Legal and illegal evasive strategies are used instead of offering real solutions to problems. There are typical descent phenomena that we have to see here:

The Winterkorn case: Under his leadership, the VW Group felt for the first time that combustion engine technology was losing political support and that VW engines in the USA were no longer able to meet the strict emissions regulations.

Notorious thermal windows

Winterkorn did not rely on the rapid electrification of its fleet, but developed an illegal switch-off device at VW, the so-called thermal window, which only complied with the legally prescribed exhaust gas cleaning on the test bench and then switched it off in everyday operation.

This illegal device was installed in eleven million VW vehicles before Winterkorn was finally exposed. A great career ended in a nosedive.

Adidas experiences debacle with Kanye West

The Rorsted case: As a gifted cost-cutter (“Numbers don’t lie”), he brought the sporting goods manufacturer Adidas high profits, albeit with minimal innovation. The mark Adidas withered away quietly. It lost its charisma, especially among young, urban target groups.

In 2013, the board came up with the seemingly glorious idea of ​​hiring the rapper, hip-hopper and fashion designer Kanye West in order to bind the young target groups to Adidas. The man – then married to Kim Kardashian – has sold over 60 million records and is listed as a billionaire by Forbes and Bloomberg.

The plan worked. Kanye West’s casual fashion worked at Adidas, at times generating sales of up to $1 billion a year. Rorsted knew that West was a self-confessed anti-Semite and Hitler fan (“I like Hitler. This guy invented highways.”), that he was spreading conspiracy theories that the US government had invented the drug crack to suppress blacks . Former US President George W. Bush described West’s statements early on as an “all time low” in the culture of debate.

After a series of anti-Semitic outbursts, first Instagram and then Twitter blocked his accounts. JPMorgan Chase terminated its account. Adidas stayed true to him even after his own wife left her wacky husband.

Kanye West taunted Rorsted by boasting he could say anti-Semitic things without Adidas dumping him. Kasper Rorsted believed to the bitter end that he could replace a lack of innovation with provocation. Kanye West’s fall thus became the harbinger of his own fall.

Russwurm hopes for state aid

Which brings us to Siegfried Russwurm: Again, a man from the industrial elite appears here who does not want to fight the now chronic weakness in innovation at the root, but wants to stun it by digging deep into the state coffers. The BDI President calls on the state to lower the electricity price for industry “urgently, reliably and permanently to a competitive level”. The billion-dollar subsidy that he raises is not illegal, just economically ineffective. His thermal window is called the industrial electricity price.

Russwurm wants Lieschen Müller and Otto Normalverbraucher to subsidize the staple food of electricity for the industrial groups. They want permanently low prices guaranteed by the state for at least half a decade – preferably permanently. We are talking about a two-digit billion amount over five years. One might think that Russwurm was socialized in the GDR planned economy.

But the man does not speak for himself: Parts of the industry do not see the transformation process from fossil to renewable energies as an opportunity, but as an impertinence. They ask for pain relief. Not provocation, but subsidies should replace innovation. It is hoped that the old, fossil-fuelled business model will be extended at state expense.

Why is this important?

Because these three evasive strategies, the escape into the illegal, into the indecent, but also the shameless tapping of foreign funds, illustrate the mental world of a social elite.

A culture of capitulation can be seen here that goes far beyond the individual cases mentioned. We experience how a highly paid management class refuses to adhere to the performance principle in its own right and tries to hide its dwindling innovative power. In the case of the industrial electricity price, risk and responsibility should be decoupled.

The last great leap innovations – the microwave, the assembly line, the Internet, the smartphone, the microchip and the electric vehicle – came from the USA. We owe the last major German innovations to the inventor of the printing press, Johannes Gutenberg (1450), the inventor of the automobile, Carl Benz (138 years ago), the discoverer of the dynamo, Werner von Siemens (1847), and Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen with X-rays (1895). Today in Germany – with the one big exception of the vaccine inventors from Biontech – above all rationalization and optimization.

The low potential growth, the low attractiveness for foreign investors, the permanent contraction of the DAX compared to the Dow Jones and NASDAQ are all symptoms of a nation in relative decline. Germany is losing ground to China and America with one eye – and Olaf Scholz is not primarily responsible for that.

Conclusion : German industry, which is now getting on the nerves of chancellors and finance ministers with its calls for new state aid, should not lose its self-respect despite all the objective adversities.

A functioning republic needs republicans. A functioning market economy needs market economists. And Germany as an industrial location is defended with ideas, not with subsidies.

The industry in this country does not lack money, but self-reflection. She doesn’t need state dough, she needs an effort. The German economy can do more. Or to paraphrase the writer and dramatist Franz Grillparzer: “The floor only shows its strength when it is bent.”

