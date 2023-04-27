Home » Germany has hardly any reserves, Ampel wants immigration
Business

Germany has hardly any reserves, Ampel wants immigration

by admin
Germany has hardly any reserves, Ampel wants immigration

Union and AfD opposed the plans: “We want to be more inviting for the qualified people we need. They want to invite those who are not qualified, that’s the difference,” said CDU politician Hermann Gröhe. His parliamentary colleague Alexander Throm (CDU) warned against immigration of “less qualified people”. AfD MP Gerrit Huy said there were already many immigrant young people in the country who were able to work. Germany is not attractive as a job, but as a social welfare office, added her AfD colleague Götz Frömming.

See also  Real estate debt crisis is more than experts: China's real estate bubble is tricky | China Economy | Evergrande

You may also like

Enel, one billion for the new photovoltaic panel...

my country’s coal price continues to decline, increasing...

Stock and fund allowance plans

Mes: what it is, how it works and...

Equities: Five industries benefiting now, according to Goldman...

Unicredit awarded on the Stock Exchange after the...

In the first quarter, manufacturing loans increased by...

Leonardo DiCaprio, Bono, Jessica Alba: Celebrity Green Investing

In Italy, only 7% of companies are ready...

Deutsche Bank wants to cut 800 jobs –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy