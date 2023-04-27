Germany has hardly any reserves, Ampel wants immigration

Union and AfD opposed the plans: “We want to be more inviting for the qualified people we need. They want to invite those who are not qualified, that’s the difference,” said CDU politician Hermann Gröhe. His parliamentary colleague Alexander Throm (CDU) warned against immigration of “less qualified people”. AfD MP Gerrit Huy said there were already many immigrant young people in the country who were able to work. Germany is not attractive as a job, but as a social welfare office, added her AfD colleague Götz Frömming.