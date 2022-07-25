New decline for the IFO index at the beginning of the third quarter. The Ifo business climate index in Germany scores 88.6 points in July from the previous 88.6 and against consensus estimates at 90.2 points. The index on current conditions, on the other hand, passes from 99.3 previous to the current 7.7 against the 98 expected.

“Other recessive signs – assert the experts of Ing -. Both the current valuation and the expectations component have declined, with the expectations component having the sharpest decline since March and the third largest decline since the start of the pandemic. Today’s Ifo index shows that the list of downside risks for the German economy is getting longer ”. Pending second quarter GDP data, Ing analysts note that the latest macroeconomic data confirmed the concern that the economy may have already contracted in the second quarter of the year.