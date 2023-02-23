In February, the IFO index which measures business confidence in Germany increased to 91.1 points, substantially in line with expectations (91.2 points), against 90.1 points in the previous month (revised from 90 ,2).

The index measuring current conditions fell slightly to 93.9 points from 94.1 in January, against 95 points by the consensus. The indicator on business expectations instead increased from 86.4 to 88.5 points, slightly beating the estimates (88.4 points).

Germany’s economic outlook improved for the fifth consecutive month, attesting to the resilience of the German economy in spite of the grim scenarios many feared in the wake of the war.

However, manufacturing remains under pressure as orders are impacted by the global economic slowdown and rising cost of living. The Bundesbank said this week that it still expects output to contract slightly this year, albeit less than it had forecast in December.