Germany in recession, 2 negative quarters. The locomotive of Europe derails

by admin
Germany in recession. Photo Lapresse

Germany and France at peak. The economy is bad: here are the numbers

The Germania it ended in recessionsecond consecutive quarter with a negative sign for the government led by the chancellor Scholza blow to the economy of what until recently was considered the locomotive d’Europeat least as long as Angela was in charge Markel. The numbers are overwhelming. German GDP falls by 0.3% in the first quarterafter marking a contraction of the 0.5% in the quarter quarter of 2022. If economic output falls for two consecutive quarters, economists talk about technical recession. That doesn’t mean, however, that the full year is bad. Thanks largely to a mild winter in Germany, worst-case scenarios, such as one, have not occurred gas shortagethat he would leave deep scars on the economy.

I private consumption they have failed to sustain the economy in the face of high inflation rates. But also Macron in France he’s not doing too well. Beyond the Alps, the business climate deteriorated again in May, for the third consecutive month, due to a deterioration in all sectors of the market. Insee made it known. The indicator, which summarizes the opinion of entrepreneurs in the main sectors, stood at 100 in May, dropping two points from the previous month and returning to its long-term average, the National Statistical Institute said. There business confidence in France, also in May, has slowed down from 101 to 99 points. Market expectations were 101.

