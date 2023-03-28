Home Business Germany in the real estate crisis – are rising rents the solution?
Germany in the real estate crisis – are rising rents the solution?

Germany in the real estate crisis – are rising rents the solution?

Episode 248

The real estate market in Germany is largely frozen. Credit volumes have collapsed, and there are hardly any transactions. The Vonovia housing group has announced that it will stop all new buildings due to high costs and insufficient rental income. Deffner and Zschäpitz argue about the reasons for the standstill and propose completely different solutions.

