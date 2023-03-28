Episode 248

The real estate market in Germany is largely frozen. Credit volumes have collapsed, and there are hardly any transactions. The Vonovia housing group has announced that it will stop all new buildings due to high costs and insufficient rental income. Deffner and Zschäpitz argue about the reasons for the standstill and propose completely different solutions.

Other topics:

The perfect children’s depot – a good financial start in life

Dispensing with the savings plan – this is how you gently get money out of the depot

Drinking pleasure without regrets – this is the share for all wine connoisseurs

Germany’s IPO of the Year – why Ionos could be an absolute value stock

Overestimated IQ – why intelligence only helps to a limited extent when investing

Hyperinflationary economy – why the price pressure in Hungary is the highest in the EU

