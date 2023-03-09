Home Business Germany increasingly unpopular for expats
Business

Germany increasingly unpopular for expats

by admin
Germany increasingly unpopular for expats

In 2023, the framework conditions for company founders were also examined for the first time for the OECD index. Here Canada, USA, France, Great Britain and Ireland have the greatest attraction. Germany lags behind in 12th place. The authors of the study see few career opportunities here as reasons, too few inventors and a lack of tailor-made visas.

“Germany needs skilled workers, including those from abroad, to ensure its prosperity. The international comparison clearly shows what Germany needs to do to make the migration of skilled workers, which is so important for our country, even better,” says Ralph Heck, CEO of the Bertelsmann Stiftung, commenting on the results of the study.

See also  0 km cars, the 10 best-selling models online

You may also like

When the BBA started to break bones in...

New push for compulsory insurance against natural hazards

Tim takes Vivendi into the red: in 2022...

Government bonds now belong in the depot, says...

Vodafone to cut a thousand jobs in Italy

Chen Borong, deputy to the National People’s Congress...

Tax evasion: in 2022 record recovery of over...

Influencer instead of programming: I earn six figures

Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 9th. Weak Europe after...

The price reduction is powerful!Tesla’s sales in China...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy