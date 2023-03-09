In 2023, the framework conditions for company founders were also examined for the first time for the OECD index. Here Canada, USA, France, Great Britain and Ireland have the greatest attraction. Germany lags behind in 12th place. The authors of the study see few career opportunities here as reasons, too few inventors and a lack of tailor-made visas.

“Germany needs skilled workers, including those from abroad, to ensure its prosperity. The international comparison clearly shows what Germany needs to do to make the migration of skilled workers, which is so important for our country, even better,” says Ralph Heck, CEO of the Bertelsmann Stiftung, commenting on the results of the study.