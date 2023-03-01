Home Business Germany: inflation above expectations at +8.7% y/y. The view of ING
In February, the preliminary data on the consumer price index showed a growth trend of 8.7%, higher than the 8.5% expected by analysts and in line with the January survey. On a monthly basis, the increase is equal to 0.8%, well over the 0.5% consensus, after the +1% of the previous month.

The harmonized index (HICP) also shows an acceleration on an annual basis, from 9.2% in January to 9.3% in February. The data surprised economists, who were aiming for a slowdown to 9.0% yoy. On a month-to-month basis, German HICP inflation rose 1%, above the estimated +0.7% and double the pace of January’s +0.5%.

The acceleration in prices “shows that inflationary pressure is far from exhausted,” explains Carsten Brzeski, Global Head of Macro at ING. “Overall, there are little or no signs of a disinflationary process outside of energy and commodity prices.”

“As long as core inflation remains stubbornly high in the Eurozone, the ECB will continue to raise rates and will not consider future rate cuts. A 50 basis point rate hike at the March meeting was announced and appears out of the question.”

Beyond March, “we expect two further rate hikes of 25 basis points each in May and June, before breaking the hike cycle and entering a longer waiting period. The financial markets, which were still betting on rate cuts at the start of the year just a couple of weeks ago, have now turned around again and expect the ECB to raise the cost of borrowing by 150 basis points in the coming months. Not impossible, but clearly a recipe for more bad macro news in 2024.”

