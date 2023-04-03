To put this into perspective: With the previous Skilled Immigration Act, the federal government forecast that around 20,000 additional skilled workers would come to Germany each year. In fact, according to the Federal Employment Agency, only around 3,200 foreign skilled workers received support to come to Germany in 2021. These figures are far from sufficient for the immigration of skilled workers from non-EU countries to make a significant contribution.

Also read: Draft law against the shortage of skilled workers

At the same time, the shortage of skilled workers affects almost all European member states – so the competition for the best has long been open. So that Germany can keep up, now is the time to implement more far-reaching solutions. We must work to ensure that Germany no longer acts as a deterrent to skilled workers from abroad.