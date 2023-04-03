Home Business Germany is not the most attractive
Business

Germany is not the most attractive

by admin
Germany is not the most attractive

To put this into perspective: With the previous Skilled Immigration Act, the federal government forecast that around 20,000 additional skilled workers would come to Germany each year. In fact, according to the Federal Employment Agency, only around 3,200 foreign skilled workers received support to come to Germany in 2021. These figures are far from sufficient for the immigration of skilled workers from non-EU countries to make a significant contribution.

Also read: Draft law against the shortage of skilled workers

At the same time, the shortage of skilled workers affects almost all European member states – so the competition for the best has long been open. So that Germany can keep up, now is the time to implement more far-reaching solutions. We must work to ensure that Germany no longer acts as a deterrent to skilled workers from abroad.

See also  Apple's new iPhone 14 Plus hits the market!Pinduoduo drops 500 yuan straight - China Economic Net

You may also like

Giorgia Meloni visits Vinitaly: “It is a duty...

The rise and fall of wealth managers for...

Hoax on double invoices, the Antitrust fines Vodafone,...

From soccer player to wine empire: This is...

is there hope for climate finance?

Hundred People Forum | Naxinwei Wang Shengyang: Chinese...

Bomb in St. Petersburg, blogger Tatarsky dead: a...

With mother’s Amazon account: daughter (5) buys toys...

Saipem awarded three contracts worth $650 million. Title...

Municipalities are in the black with significantly higher...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy